Buy-back 2021 and firearms price list

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 11:05

Police will be running a buy-back from 1 February 2021 to collect newly prohibited firearms, pistol carbine conversion kits, and associated parts as per regulations which take effect on 1 February 2021.

The price list has also been published.

"The three-month buy-back will be based at Police stations by appointment, with applications for compensation made at the time the items are handed over to Police.

Unlike last year, we won’t be doing any large collection events this time," says Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

"The difference for this buy-back is that we are dealing with a much smaller number of firearms and parts.

We know that because of the types of firearms that have been prohibited this time.

They mainly impact pistols, and those pump action rifles recently manufactured or imported through permit and dealer sales records.

"We are asking people to please start contacting Police now by emailing buyback2021@police.govt.nz to book an appointment from February to bring their items in.

We appreciate the support the firearms community gave us in the previous buy-back and we want to ensure we’re doing all we can to make this next one as easy as we can for people again.

"Booking times to hand over items when our regional collection teams are at the location will ensure each person gets the time they need to ask questions, ensure there is no rushing, no queues, and they will also be meeting with the assessors so everything can be dealt with at that time.

"If people don’t book when our collection teams are on site and instead come in at any time, their applications won’t be able to be completed on the day.

Their information will wait in the system until the collection teams are on site and able to assess the type and condition of the firearm/s in order to progress the application.

"We know from the 2019 buy-back that one on one interactions and discussions with licence holders are key to running a smooth and informed buy-back.

As we’re working with a smaller group of licence holders this time, we have been able to take a more individualized approach.

We have also been able start engaging directly with the firearms owners we know are most likely to have these items.

"However, to do our absolute best to reach everybody we will be running an advertising and media campaign, and we will have some drop in days when collection teams are at sites for people who haven’t booked ahead.

We are also putting detailed information on our website, which again is our main source of information."

More information and key dates are below and online at www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back

The buy-back will run for three months, so people will need to apply for compensation by 1 May 2021 at a station when handing in their items.

If people have unique items there is a separate process as there was last year and those applications must be made within the first 60 days (by 2 April).

Dealer compensation applications must also be made within those first 60 days.

More information is available about these processes online at the above address.

While the buy-back ends on 1 May 2021, the amnesty period will run until 1 August for anybody who still wishes to hand over a prohibited item or pistol carbine conversion kit.

People who want to retain their prohibited items or pistol carbine conversion kits will need to make endorsement and permit applications within 60 days from 1 February.

However, applications can be submitted now.

There will be no modifications process for this group of newly prohibited firearms.

"We have a good partnership with our firearms community and we are committed to maintaining and growing that relationship to ensure that together we are working to keep firearms only in the hands of people who have shown themselves responsible enough to have them."