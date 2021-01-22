Exciting new development for South Dunedin library - Council

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 11:10

South Dunedin is to get a purpose-built library and community complex.

The Dunedin City Council has decided to demolish the existing buildings on the corner of King Edward Street and Macandrew Road to make way for a new single-storey, purpose-built facility.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says, "Thanks to the work we’ve done so far, we now know that we can deliver the South Dunedin Library and Community Complex faster, and at a reduced cost, by constructing new buildings rather than remodelling the old ones.

"This will be a special facility for locals and visitors alike, and anything we can do to have the facility open as soon as possible has the full support of Council."

DCC General Manager Community Services Simon Pickford says the same scope and design brief would apply to a new building. The facility would include a library and customer service space, meeting rooms, provision for a café, makers/creative space, an IT learning centre and a recording studio. An atrium area will provide a space to gather and could be used as an informal performance/event space.

The DCC announced in March 2019 it had bought the King Edward Street-Macandrew Road site. Originally a new build had been discounted as too expensive, but once the DCC took over the buildings when major tenants moved out last year, it became clear a significant amount of work, including extensive asbestos removal, was needed.

That meant the cost of re-using existing buildings would be more than 50% higher than a new building. Instead, $11.56 million has been included in the draft 10 year plan 2021-31 budgets to construct a new building. The new complex won’t include space for tenants. Mr Pickford says staff have kept current tenants updated on the project and are working to help them relocate.

Constructing a new building brings a range of benefits including providing more scope for sustainable design and energy efficiency, potentially having lower running and maintenance costs, being more resilient in an earthquake and having a longer life than re-purposed buildings.

The new complex will be designed and built to minimise the risk of flooding.

It is hoped demolition can start around mid 2021, with the facility expected to open in the 2023-24 year. In the meantime, the lease for the temporary library and community facility in the Cargill Enterprises building on Hillside Road had already been extended until 30 June 2022. An application to extend this further could be made, or other alternatives considered, closer to the time.

The Council approved the new build option at a meeting late last year. For commercial reasons, the decision was made during the confidential part of the meeting, but is now able to be made public.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/southdlibrary for more details.