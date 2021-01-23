Crash near Karapiro

Saturday, 23 January, 2021 - 06:15

State Highway 1 near Karapiro is closed after a truck and trailer rolled earlier today.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 between Tunakawa Road and Fergusson Gully Road at 3.40am.

The truck driver sustained moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place while the truck is removed and motorists are asked to follow signage in the area.