Sunday, 24 January, 2021 - 17:22

America’s Cup drinks hub aims to raise awareness of packaging sustainability.

Coca-Cola Amatil New Zealand, the official soft drink supplier for the 36th America’s Cup, presented by Prada, has opened a unique refreshment and recycling hub in the America’s Cup Village at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin.

Coca-Cola Amatil New Zealand Managing Director, Chris Litchfield says, says the bespoke café-style hub uses a converted shipping container with the interior constructed from a range of recycled and sustainable materials.

"These include salvaged railway sleepers, cardboard tubes, old billboard skins, plywood signage, recycled bugle screws and even upcycled Emirates Team New Zealand race sails," he says.

"The Coca-Cola Drink Stop will sell a range of drinks from water to juice to Coke No Sugar - in addition to raising awareness of the importance of recycling bottles so bottles can have another life, again and again. It’s an innovative way to engage with consumers while demonstrating our commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle.

"Visitors can enjoy a cold drink in a bottle made from recycled plastic, dispose of their bottle via a central interactive recycling station and learn more about how plastic bottles are recycled," says Litchfield.

The 36th America’s Cup, presented by Prada, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Auckland’s Viaduct Basin over the summer months.

The café will be onsite at the America’s Cup Village until 31 March 2021. Coca-Cola Amatil plans to then use the hub in other locations throughout the country to continue sharing its sustainable packaging story.