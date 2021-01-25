Increased assaults on Corrections officers - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 08:23

With an 82% ballooning in numbers of assaults against corrections officers it shows inmates think current consequences are a joke when they get slaps on the wrist with weak and meaningless concurrent sentences, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"There is currently no real deterrent that exists, and corrections officers who put on a uniform every day and deal with violent thugs in prison are now becoming easy targets," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"The head of the Corrections Association Alan Whitley has clearly stated that inmates are not being held to account for the assaults and prisons are becoming more and more dangerous."

"With the increase of gang representation in prisons, corrections officers need all the protection they can get - this includes ensuring any assaults are dealt with severely."

"If the status quo continues assaults will continue to increase in number and the inevitable increase in serious harm against officers will follow."

"The ‘Protection for First Responders and Correction Officers’ members' bill is currently before the parliamentary justice select committee and seeks to bring in mandatory six-month prison sentences for anyone who assaults first responders or corrections officers."

"This mandatory prison sentence is the type of tough action that is needed to reflect the severity of the offence," says Mr Ball.

"The Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis needs to ensure this bill is passed so that our corrections officers feel that the government is listening and backing them."

"There needs to be no tolerance for violence against our corrections officers and the sentencing needs to reflect that."