SH29 resurfacing work starts today - NZTA

Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 10:40

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding motorists resurfacing work on State Highway 29 between Poripori Road and McLaren Falls Road, on the Tauranga side of the Kaimai Range, gets underway from today.

Work will be undertaken between 7am - 7pm from Monday 25 January until Friday 29 January in the westbound direction (heading towards Hamilton).

The passing lane will be closed for the entirety of the work, including overnight. A lane will remain open in both directions at all times. A temporary speed limit of 50km/h applies.

There is also road reconstruction work on a section of the east-bound Crawler Lane between the SH29 and State Highway 28 intersection and the Swap Kaimai Farm entrance, on the western (Waikato) side of the Range.

It’s anticipated that resurfacing work will be undertaken in the same area on the eastbound side (heading towards Tauranga) in mid-February.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Bay of Plenty to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

Please take extra care, reduce your speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.