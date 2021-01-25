Arrests following burglaries in Te Aroha - NZ Police

Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 14:25

Police investigating a number of recent burglaries in Te Aroha have arrested three men.

In relation to two burglaries, one residential and one commercial, three men, aged 20, 23 and 44, appeared in Hamilton District Court on 23 January.

They are next due to appear in Morrinsville District Court on 27 February.

Further enquiries into other burglaries in the area are ongoing and Police cannot rule out further arrests or charges.

Waikato East Response Manager Senior Sergeant Aaron Fraser says he hopes these arrests bring some reassurance to the community.

"We know burglaries cause considerable distress and inconvenience to victims, and we know the wider community has felt concerned.

"We will continue to investigate, and we ask anyone who sees anything suspicious happening in their neighbourhood to report it to us immediately."

Police also continue to ask the community to take steps to ensure your property is as secure as it can be.

Lock doors and windows, including overnight, even if you are home; use an alarm if you have one, or consider getting one installed; keep valuables out of sight, and record serial numbers of expensive items.

If you see anything suspicious call 111 immediately.

Information about incidents that have already happened can also be provided via the Police non-emergency number, 105.