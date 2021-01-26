Homicide inquiry in Omanawa

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 08:25

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a McLaren Falls Road, Omanawa property late last night.

Police were called about 10pm to the address, following a report of a person being injured.

The man was found deceased on Police's arrival.

One person is currently assisting with enquiries, which are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area at the time and may have seen people or vehicles acting suspiciously, is urged to get in touch with Police.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P045268350.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.