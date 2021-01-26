Ara offers two new scholarships for Maori learners

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 08:32

The Department of Applied Science and Social Practice are offering two new scholarships for MÄori learners to study for a Graduate Diploma in Laboratory Technology (GDILT) in 2021.

Completion of the programme will enable MÄori learners to move into a future-focused, scientific career pathway with strong employment outcomes. Growth in STEM sectors (science, technology, engineering and math) job opportunities is projected to increasingly drive global economic growth, with the UN calculating that by 2025 in Europe alone there will be seven million STEM jobs available.

However, these same projections also indicate however that there will not be enough qualified workers to fill these positions.

Ara, alongside national vocational education body Te PÅ«kenga and iwi, views the achievement of equitable outcomes for MÄori and Pacific peoples in education, employment and income as critically important, and have concrete goals to increase MÄori participation in STEM sectors.

To gain a headstart before tertiary study, the PÅ«horo program, launched in 2016, is a national response to the lower uptake of STEM subjects by MÄori secondary school students, which has ultimately led to fewer MÄori working in in science and technology industries across the country. The programme provides students and their whÄnau with mentoring, tutoring, wÄnanga (experiential learning/field trips) with the goal of helping learners to navigate towards careers in science and technology-related industries.

Similarly, Ämua Ao, a partnership between the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA), Callaghan Innovation, and iwi and whÄnau sponsors, seeks to raise MÄori participation rates within STEM industries, and in 2016, 100 MÄori students visited Silicon Valley to gain a first-hand perspective on the world’s most concentrated tech centre.

Ara’s own Framework for MÄori Achievement has been designed to provide Ara with a commonly-understood roadmap towards improving the performance of the education system in general for MÄori. It calls for the integration of kaupapa and mÄtauranga MÄori within all programmes of study at Ara.

Opening up more opportunities for MÄori students to take up lab science study is one way in which Ara can work towards the goal of encouraging more MÄori into STEM careers, while also providing industry with valuable trained employees.

The Ara GDILT Scholarships will provide a $5,000 fees discount and $1,000 in study support funds to one MÄori female and one MÄori male learner who are studying full-time.

The Diploma itself, which was designed in collaboration with New Zealand employers, provides learners with the knowledge, practical skills and techniques needed to effectively start work as a laboratory technician. The one-year course also offers learners electives that can lead to professional specialisation, such as microbiology, analytical and environmental chemistry, food microbiology and molecular biology.