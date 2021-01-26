90th Anniversary of the 1931 Earthquake Civic Service - council

|
[ login or create an account ]
To commemorate the 90th anniversary of the 1931 Napier Earthquake, a rememberance service is to be held on 3 February 2021.
The service will be held at 10.30am at the HMS Veronica Sunbay Memorial, Sounshell, Marine Parade. This is a free event and is open to the general public.
The ceremony will see a mayoral address from Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and collection of speakers including, Commodore Mathew Williams, The Maritime Component Commander, Royal New Zealand Navy; David Bamford, a family member of Lachlan Campbell, the commissioner of the rebuild; and Branch President of the New Zealand Red Cross, Tracey Ferguson.
Mayor Kirsten Wise said "The ceremony is an opportunity to mark the 90th anniversary of a devastating day for Napier, to honour the lives that were lost and to celebrate the resilience of those who rebuilt the city we know and love today."
Proceedings will include a wreath laying ceremony and ringing of the Veronica Bell.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice