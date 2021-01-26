Phase two of Horomatangi and Ruapehu streets roundabout to get underway - Council

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 10:40

The second phase of the Horomatangi Street and Ruapheu Street intersection will get underway next Tuesday, February 2.

This will include the finishing touches to the roundabout and the four corners including landscaping, seating and paving.

Project manager Darren Penketh said the work would begin on the eastern (school) side of the intersection and progress over a 12 week period.

"We will ensure minimal disruption over this time, including aiming to have all roads remaining open during the day.

"We’re asking motorists to be careful and slow down, as our contractors will be working in the area, with small shoulders of the road closed, but roads remaining open to through-traffic.

"Thank you to everyone - particularly affected businesses - for your patience while we have worked to transform this area," Mr Penketh said.

The work is part of the government-funded TaupÅ Town Centre Transformation project which aims to ensure the continued and sustainable growth and development of TaupÅ's town centre, with a focus on the needs of our community.

It will transform our public places into spaces that attract people to spend time and invest in the town centre. It will also deliver on the community’s aspirations for an attractive town centre with shared streets, focused on the needs of pedestrians and cyclists.