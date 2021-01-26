A bit of Kiwiana with The Experimental 200s

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 11:56

A new exhibition that explores what it is that makes us Kiwis will open at the TaupÅ Museum next month.

The Experimental 200s is an exhibition from former TaupÅ artist Lianne Adams, opening Saturday February 6 and running until Monday March 22.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said Adams was an artist who drew on her background as an international artist and graphic designer to create bespoke pieces that comprised both computer-based designs and traditional art.

"She has a distinct style and has a personal touch to all her work," Ms Stephen said. "With a love of New Zealand and a story to tell, Lianne’s works are drawn from her heart and made with love."

The Experimental 200s were created before and through lockdown, so Adams has made do with the limited tools and equipment she had available to her during this time.

"Supplies were scarce and Lianne used what was in her workshop supply cupboard to the maximum," Ms Stephen said.

Adams has been a regular exhibitor at TaupÅ Museum for many years and her tiki prints were popular items at the museum shop, Ms Stephen said. Adams’ last exhibition at Taupo Museum in summer 2019 nearly sold out.

The community is welcome to join Adams for the official opening morning tea of The Experimental 200s on Saturday February 6 at 10am.

TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.