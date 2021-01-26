Fire permits in Nelson/Tasman suspended during hot weather

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 13:11

All active fire permits in the Nelson Tasman district with the exception of Nelson Lakes, Murchison, and Golden Bay West have been placed on a 48 hour suspension, effective immediately says Principal Rural Fire Officer Ian Reade.

"Like quite a bit of the country, we are on high alert due to the predicted weather forecast across the New Zealand over the next few days," says Ian Reade.

"It is also to conserve resources should we be asked to assist with any large wildfire emergency occurring within the Te Ihu region."

Permits are suspended in the following zones: Coastal Rural, Coastal Urban, Waimea Rural, Nelson Rural , Nelson Urban, Golden Bay East and all Golden Bay beaches.

Ian Reade says Fire and Emergency is sending notifications to all holders of active permits to advise them of the situation.

"We will reassess the situation on Thursday should the conditions ease," Ian Reade says.

" I also ask people to be extra vigilant about fire danger, particularly over the next few days," he says.

A spark is all it takes to start a wildfire in dry conditions.

"We are asking builders and contractors to take extra care using power tools that might cause sparks in the open air. This is particularly important for grinding and cutting metals, especially if they are near vegetation."

"The same goes for people planning to use farm machinery or even mow their lawns in the heat of the day. Please pay particular attention to the weather and local fire danger. Put off farm machinery work, or mowing your lawns for a few days, or carry them out in the early morning or evenings when it’s cooler."

If you are unsure if it is safe to undertake spark-generating activity, or to light up your barbecue, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the local fire danger and fire season status.