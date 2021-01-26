Canterbury update: 1.30pm - FENZ

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 13:29

All of Canterbury and much of the upper South Island have suspended all fire permits, with immediate effect.

Permits are granted when an area is in a restricted season, as is Canterbury, and parts of the upper South Island. However, Fire and Emergency’s Response Coordinator Colin Russell says with the high temperatures and strong winds forecast, cancelling active fire permits reduces the potential for fires getting out of control.

With conditions expected to reaching the mid-30s later in the afternoon and into the evening, Fire and Emergency is urging people across Canterbury to be extra vigilant around potential fire dangers.

"Please, avoid any spark generating activities, like grinding and cutting metals outdoors, or using farm machinery. Even mowing the lawn could cause sparks to start an out of control fire. Also check previous burn sites for hot embers and if you see a fire call 111 immediately," Colin Russell says.

"As an organisation we are well prepared to respond to any incidents across Canterbury."

"We have crews on stand by and are ready to protect our communities, if a fire does occur."

Crews have spent the morning continuing to work to contain a large fire which started at Pines Beach yesterday.

Mr Russell says the 31-hectare fire is now 60% contained, but it is under control.

"We have around 30 firefighters working on the fire, as well as heavy machinery."

"There are still spots at the fire where our people are managing active fires."

"We are likely to be there for at least a couple more days," Mr Russell says.