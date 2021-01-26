REINZ welcomes National’s call for emergency housing legislation

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 16:07

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has welcomed National’s announcement this afternoon whereby the party is calling for the Government to introduce urgent temporary legislation to make it easier to build houses across the country.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "One political party on its own will never be able to ‘solve’ the housing crisis - that’s an impossible task. However, if we have cross-party support across the political divide and include key industry players and experts, we might just have a chance at making a difference to the thousands of New Zealanders who are facing issues of unaffordability when it comes to housing.

"While interest rates, FOMO and deferred spend on travel have gone someway to contributing to house price rises of late, the lack of stock in many parts of the country has been placing significant pressure on affordability. In fact, REINZ’s latest data has shown that median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.3% from $628,000 in December 2019 to a new record median price of $749,000 in December 2020.

"By REINZ’s last estimates, New Zealand was short of 100,000 homes, and that was a conservative estimate at the time, so it’s likely that the deficit has increased even further since this figure was calculated," points out Norwell.

"One of the key issues is just how long it takes to build a home and the sheer cost. The RMA is certainly a big part of that which is why REINZ has been calling for the Act to be reviewed for some time now as a refresh could go a long way to supporting more house to be built at speed and scale," concludes Norwell.