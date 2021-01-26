Charges brought in relation to Whangamoa fatal crash - NZ Police

|
A 24-year-old Blenheim woman has been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death in relation to a crash that occurred on 27 September 2020 on State Highway 6, Whangamoa.
She has also been charged with four counts of aggravated careless driving causing injury.
58-year-old Andrew Charles Martin died as a result of the crash, and the road was closed between Nelson and Rai Valley for several hours.
The woman is due to appear in Nelson District Court on 15 February.
