Sudden death at Piha Beach - NZ Police

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a sudden death at Piha Beach following a report of a drowning.
The incident was reported to Police just before 5pm.
Medical assistance was provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has since died.
The person's death will be referred to the Coroner.
