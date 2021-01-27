Level 2 water restrictions now in effect - council

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 08:59

With warmer temperatures in recent days there’s been a significant increase in water demand, leading to level 2 water restrictions coming into effect for Gisborne city from today.

This means sprinkler use is limited to the 2 hours between 6am and 8am for residential properties and commercial users on town supply are asked to conserve water.

Team leader for drinking water Judith Robertson says demand over the last few days has exceeded what the Waingake Water Treatment Plant can supply.

"The Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant has been running to assist with meeting demand. However the operation of this plant relies on the Waipaoa River flow levels," she says.

"The river flow is rapidly declining and approaching the ecological flow cut-off limit. Unless it rains in the river catchment and flows increase, there is no certainty the city’s water demand can be supplemented from the Waipaoa plant. It would be the first time that using the Waipaoa treatment plant to meet the city’s water demand has been affected by the minimum river flow limits.

"To conserve water in the Mangapoike dams and get through the rest of the summer without severe water restrictions, it’s important that everyone connected to the Council water supply is careful with water usage and avoids wastage," Mrs Robertson says.

"The dams are the main water supply source but are also replenished by rain. With a dry long-term weather outlook, level 2 water restrictions are now in place to curb demand."

There are plenty of ways to make water go further around the house including hand-held hosing to water gardens, looking after pool water quality and fixing leaks.