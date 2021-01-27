Parole is a 'failed social experiment that needs major reform' - Sensible Sentencing

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 09:44

An offender who killed a man, who will now be eligible for parole after serving just six months in prison shows how current parole laws in New Zealand are a joke, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"Parole is a failed social experiment that was designed purely to unclog our prisons, and release more prisoners into our community," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"If ever there was tangible evidence that our justice system is endangering our communities, ignoring any sort of justice for victims, and demonstrating how out of touch the system is with ordinary kiwi values this is it."

"Offenders should serve the entire judge given sentence before release when sentenced to less than three years for serious violent crime."

"The fact is this violent, unstable, thuggish criminal who headbutted and killed an innocent 55-year-old man over a carpark argument should never have been in the community to begin with. He killed his victim while already serving a ridiculous community-based sentence for stomping on another man’s neck. Instead of being taken out of the community, he was able to walk free and to kill."

"For this violent thug to be eligible for parole after just six months highlights the immediate need to reform our parole laws."

"If community safety was the priority for our justice system, we would get rid of the current laws that see offenders become automatically eligible for parole after serving just one-third of their sentence," says Mr Ball.

"We cannot continue to put the safety of our community at risk and putting it in the hands of the parole board."