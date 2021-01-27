Work resumes on Waipaoa Flood Control Scheme upgrade - Council

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 10:48

Council has resumed construction works to upgrade the Waipaoa River Flood Control Scheme.

The work involves significant excavation to upgrade the stopbank on the eastern side of the river, beside the Waipaoa Bridge near Matawhero.

Local contractors Earthwork Solutions Limited are carrying out the works, with this stage due for completion around May 2021. Construction work is steadily progressing upstream to upgrade the eastern side stopbanks.

These improvements are designed to cater for a 100-year rain event, accounting for climate change out to 2090.

"The existing stopbank is being raised and widened to provide for climate change effects and to improve flood resilience," said senior project engineer Joss Ruifrok.

The scheme comprises 64km of stopbanks and is one of Council’s most valuable assets. It protects approximately 10,000 hectares of fertile floodplain land and has increased the amount of land being used for high yield horticulture.

Approximately 8km of stopbanks have been successfully upgraded since construction started in February 2019.

In August last year Council was awarded $7.5 million of funding support by the Provincial Development Unit to accelerate the project delivery phase.

Council apologises for any inconvenience this work may cause to residents and road users in the area.