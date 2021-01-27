Inspection report for Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility released

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 12:02

The Office of the Inspectorate Te Tari Tirohia has released its inspection report for Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility.

"The report highlights a number of challenges this site has faced over recent years with the volume of maximum security, high security and remand women prisoners," says Chief Inspector Janis Adair. "Other challenges include needing to improve the outside exercise yards for the high security units."

Ms Adair said she was pleased that most of the prisoners reported feeling safe from bullying and violence, and health staff were professional and compassionate. Staff working in the Intervention and Support Unit showed professionalism and skill when engaging with women with complex needs.

"Since the inspection I have been closely following developments at the site. Many of the concerns have been addressed and others are being progressed."

Ms Adair acknowledged the appointment of a Prison Director and key senior positions in the management team. "I am confident that strong leadership will focus efforts to appropriately address the challenges of this site and ensure it is better equipped and supported to deliver a high-quality service."

The draft report was shared with Corrections’ National Commissioner, and her comprehensive response is included.

This report is part of the programme of prison inspections carried out by the Office of the Inspectorate. The inspection process provides an ongoing insight into prisons and provides assurance that shortcomings are identified and addressed in a timely way, and examples of good practice are shared across the prison network.

The Office of the Inspectorate operates under the Corrections Act 2004 and the Corrections Regulations 2005. The Inspectorate, while part of the Department of Corrections, is operationally independent.

Read the Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility inspection report here - https://inspectorate.corrections.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0004/42538/ARWCF_inspection_report_FINAL.pdf