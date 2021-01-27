Inevitable, unwanted rates increase to be discussed at Council workshop

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 11:34

Council will meet next Monday to discuss a proposed rate increase for Waitaki. Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "At the moment we’ve got everything in the mix, all possible expenditures and projects that Council expects to carry out over the next ten years. On Monday, we will see what effect that all has on rates and make decisions on where cuts need to be made or projects postponed or deleted. There is never a good time for a rate increase and it’s certainly not at the moment, however Council will be faced with numerous increases because of factors beyond our control - we need to look at the factors we can control and make cuts or changes to those."

Waitaki’s Finance and Corporate Development Group Manager Paul Hope explained, "The decision by Council to hold the rates at their existing levels for the 2020/21 year as a response to COVID means that Council faces two years of cost pressures when the budgets are considered. In addition to the cost increase everyone is facing, Council has additional cost pressures, many coming from decisions by central government that impact Council. The most significant of these is the 3 Waters review programme. This programme has produced information and planning requirements that are taking a significant amount of time and money to satisfy."

"We are faced with the double-whammy of having to pay more for skilled staff, and it is more difficult to recruit them," said Mayor Kircher. "As we do all we can to move Waitaki forward, making it an even better place to live, we have these external pressures to deal with. However, our Councillors, our staff and I will be working hard to minimise any increases."

Council is also responding to the rapidly increasing value of the infrastructure Council owns and is responsible for. The increased cost means that more money has to be put aside for replacing the infrastructure when it reaches the end of its life, so the nearly 11% increase in asset values recognised at the end of the 2020 financial year has an effect on many of the key costs Council funds.

Although Council has some choice about the level of funding it can devote to the key areas of roads, water supply and wastewater disposal, the Three Waters Review and recent flooding in the Waitaki illustrates the need to keep investing in these key services to make sure these services meet the current and future needs of the community.

The other major negative impact Council is having to allow for is the reduction of non-rates income, particularly investment income. As Council still invests more money than it borrows, the very low returns currently available on money that is invested has had a negative effect on the overall position Council is considering, though the returns are higher than if the money was sitting in a bank, as other investors will be experiencing.

To reduce the impact on rates on all the factors noted above, Council will consider what expenditure can be reduced, delayed, or modified in some other way. It will also consider whether it is appropriate to use some of the reserves it has built up over a number of years, but doing this in a way that does not create a bow wave of cost that will lead to an even greater need to increase rates in future years.

Once the draft budget is finalised, more details will be available on the impact on rates, based on different types of properties and their locations within the Waitaki district. Any decision on the draft

budget would go out for public consultation in April with any change in rates effective from 1 July 2021.