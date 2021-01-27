Come face-to-face with life under the sea at Community Snorkel Day

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 14:40

Greater Wellington, together with Mountains to Sea Wellington (MTSW), is offering people a guided glimpse into the mesmerizing underwater world with a free Community Snorkel Day this Saturday at Taputeranga Marine Reserve.

Greater Wellington Councillor Thomas Nash, a keen snorkeler and champion for coastal habitats, is holding his breath for Saturday.

"The coastal habitat which makes up Wellington’s ‘blue belt’ is home to a fascinating ecosystem that’s incredible to experience up-close.

"Taputeranga reserve in particular is a unique location at the confluence of several water currents, meaning that this rather small area is jam-packed with an amazing variety of marine life - as a snorkeler, you can come face-to-face with 180 different types of fish, kina (sea urchin), pÄua, starfish, crabs, sponges and octopus," says Cr Nash.

Skilful guides from MTSW will be on-hand to look after novices and experienced snorkelers alike. MTSW Marine Projects Manager Jorge Jimenez says, "We’ve really tried to make it as simple as possible for everyone to take part. You don’t need to bring your own gear, have any prior experience, or book ahead. Just show up with your togs, towel, sunhat, some warm clothes - and a sense of adventure, and we’ll sort out the rest.

"Obviously safety is paramount, so we do ask that participants know how to swim. Tamariki under 8 will need to sit this one out, and those under 16 need to come with a snorkelling adult," adds Mr Jimenez.

After a dip in the water, the fun continues on land with local ocean experts sharing their knowledge of seaweed, sponges and the myriad of creatures that call the coastline home.

People are encouraged to register their interest on Facebook to keep up-to-date on important information ahead of the event. Two additional snorkel days are planned in February, for those who can’t make it on Saturday or would like to have another go.

Community Snorkel Days are part of Greater Wellington’s summer events programme. For a full listing of what’s on offer, visit the GW Summer website.