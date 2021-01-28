Wellington Cup Day: Plan ahead and stay safe - NZ Police

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 08:45

Hutt Valley Police are urging attendees at this weekend’s Wellington Cup Day to plan ahead and stay safe.

We want everyone at the event to have a great time, and get home safely.

There will be a uniformed Police presence at this event to enhance your enjoyment of the day and promote safety.

Cup-goers are urged to think ahead, avoid risky situations and keep themselves and their friends safe.

Plan how you’re going to get home ahead of time, extra trains are running on Cup Day to meet demand.

Commuters are asked to follow rail corridor signage to ensure a smooth passage to and from the racecourse.

Look after your friends, and organise a designated meet-up spot in case you are separated.

Attendees are also urged not to drink and drive, as Police will be breath testing drivers leaving from the Cup Day.

Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your driving, so if you drink at all, please don’t drive.