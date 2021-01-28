Auckland Dockline Trams set to return to Auckland waterfront

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 10:00

The iconic Dockline Trams of Wynyard Quarter are set to return to the waterfront this Waitangi Weekend- and will be in action over the remainder of the 36th America’s Cup and beyond.

The announcement comes thanks to a new partnership between the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) and Panuku Development Auckland, Auckland Council’s urban regeneration agency.

The agreement, for an initial period of up to three years including regular reviews, will see MOTAT operate the tramway, providing its considerable tram expertise, drivers and other resources and support to ensure that the tramway runs smoothly.

For a small fare, the trams will take passengers on 1.5km loop of Wynyard Quarter along Jellicoe, Halsey, Gaunt and Daldy Streets. When operating, the heritage trams will run at regular intervals from 10am - 4pm on Sundays, long weekends and public holidays-- and provide live commentary on the sights, attractions and history of the area.

MOTAT Director and Chief Executive, Michael Frawley says, "It’s a very special moment for MOTAT to be able to support the Auckland Dockline Tramway, Panuku and the council.

"MOTAT has considerable tramway experience as well as a talented team of drivers, who are excited to share and educate the public on the heritage and operation of these beautiful machines.

"From a child’s first tram ride, to the nostalgia experienced by older generations, a tram ride is a fantastic way to experience the joys of Auckland’s spectacular waterfront and the exciting events and activities happening over summer."

The cost of traveling on the tram will be deliberately kept low, with all-day tickets priced at $2.00 for an adult and $1.00 for a child. Seniors with a SuperGold Card and under-five-year-olds ride for free.

Over the America’s Cup racing and celebrations, MOTAT is encouraging those who ride the Auckland Dockline Tram to visit MOTAT to see their fleet of trams, heritage transport and other examples of Kiwi innovation, so keep your tickets and redeem them at MOTAT against the standard general admission price---.