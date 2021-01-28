Level 4 water restrictions for Waimarama - Council

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 10:30

Due to ongoing high water usage throughout January and prolonged hot, dry weather, Hastings District Council has introduced level 4 water restrictions in WaimÄrama. Hastings District Council three waters manager Brett Chapman said the level 4 restriction meant that there was a total ban on sprinklers and hoses and that the restrictions would apply to all homes within the WaimÄrama township that are connected to the public water supply. "Springs are the main source of water supply to the coastal town and have come under pressure over the busy summer period. We are implementing the restrictions to ensure the supply does not exceed Hawke’s Bay Regional Council regulations which limit the amount of water council can draw to maintain reservoir levels."

Mr Chapman said council was requesting WaimÄrama residents and visitors ensure that water is used for domestic purposes only, and even then, to heed advice on water saving measures to reduce usage within the home. He also said that staff will be undertaking daily surveillance to ensure residents are complying with restrictions.

"Whilst a strict irrigation ban is in place under level 4, which includes watering gardens and lawns, we will extend this to the washing of boats if there are indications that reductions in use are not sufficient. The irrigation ban applies to all users regardless of whether they are metered or not."

The remainder of the Hastings district is currently at level 2 water restrictions which mean hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm to 9pm every second day - at odd numbered homes on odd days and even numbered homes on even days. A step up in water restrictions, from level 2 to level 3, may be instigated across all Hastings District Council supplies if more is not done to conserve water during the dry months ahead. If level 3 is implemented, it will see a total sprinkler ban with hand-held hoses only being used on alternate days. Council has applied changes to the watering programme for its parks and gardens to ensure that council operations play their part in reducing community consumption. Help us to conserve water by implementing some simple tips: Reduce and monitor shower times. Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth.

Only use the dishwasher when it’s full.

If you’re only staying a short while in WaimÄrama, consider taking your washing home with you. If not, wait until you have a full load, or use the partial load settings.

Keep a jug of drinking water in the fridge, rather than running the tap waiting for it to cool down.

Use a small tub or bucket of water by the door to wash sand off your feet.

Fix that leak. A small leak can waste hundreds of litres a day.

Use a bucket of water to wash down your boat. Only wash the essential parts which are subject to corrosion and save washing the whole boat until after water restrictions have been lifted.