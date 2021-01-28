Noticeably cooler everywhere heading into the weekend - MetService

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 12:40

Following on from the record-breaking high temperatures over parts of the South Island these past few days, MetService is forecasting a cool southerly change to work its way up the country today. A few showers are expected to continue over the far south of the country (in the southwesterlies) and also in eastern areas, today and tomorrow, although the showers become confined to the coasts on Friday. The rest of the country has a mostly fine weekend including Monday, with generally light winds.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best explains, "A cold front moved onto the lower half of the South Island overnight and early this morning, delivering some showers and low cloud to places such as Timaru and Christchurch. The cold air is in marked contrast to yesterday’s conditions, when warm northwest winds raised the mercury to 33C in Timaru and to 36C at Christchurch Airport. We are expecting a maximum close to 21C today in both these centres while farther south Gore is only expected to climb to 13C."

The south to southwest flow stays over the country through Friday, with most places south of about Rotorua seeing temperatures reach only the mid to high teens and in the South Island many places will experience temperatures around 6 to 7 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Quite chilly nights ahead too, as a broad ridge of high pressure builds over the South Island on Saturday and Sunday, leading to light winds and relatively clear skies. Perfect conditions to allow to heat stored by the ground to radiate to space. Early Saturday morning expect Alexandra and Wanaka to see temperatures drop to 5C and Queenstown to a chilly 4 degrees. Even some North Island places can expect temperatures early on Saturday to be around 6 or 7 degrees below average for January. Just 6C expected in Palmerston North and Taupo, with Taumarunui down to 5C early Saturday morning.

Temperatures return to near average across the entire country on Sunday and Monday making for a pleasing end to the weekend and for the Auckland Anniversary Day, although still a cool start to Monday for areas from Manawatu to Waikato.