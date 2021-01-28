Cross-park pipe installation next week - HDC

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 16:56

The laying of pipes between the new Frimley water treatment and storage facility and the network pipes running along Frimley Rd will start on Monday.

A 15-metre wide strip of the park, between the facility site and Frimley Rd, will be fenced off to allow the pipes to be installed. There will be no disruption to pedestrian entranceways to the park, although there will be a small detour around the work area near the facility site fence.

The pipe work will take about three weeks, after which the fences will stay up for about another four weeks to allow new grass to grow.

It marks another step along the way to ensuring safe drinking water for our community, says Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst. "It is fantastic to see such strong progress. The Frimley project is a critical part of our Drinking Water Strategy, which will improve drinking water safety, capacity and resilience."

Most of the work laying pipes along Frimley Rd has now been completed, with the laying of the new footpath and kerb and channel from the Frimley Pools, heading back towards Pakowhai Rd, also due to start next week.

Making the major connections at the Nottingley Rd roundabout is proceeding, with the roundabout still on track to be fully reopened towards the end of February.

The underground drilling for a new pipe between Omahu Rd and Frimley Rd, beneath Hapuku St, is also underway. The new pipe is expected to be pulled through the bored hole in the week of February 8. Within the park, the drilling of the first of four new drinking water bores has been completed and it is ready for testing. The next to be drilled will be the bore nearest the swimming pool. Each one takes about two months to be drilled, tested and commissioned.

On the site of the storage and treatment facility, the concrete pad for the reservoir has been poured and it is expected that the 8000m3 tank will arrive from the United Kingdom in the next few weeks. The contract to construct the treatment plant is currently out for tender.