Serious crash on SH1, Timaru-Pareora Highway

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway One (Timaru-Pareora Highway).
Police were alerted to the crash at about 5.45am.
One person is reported to be in a serious condition and a second person has moderate injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
