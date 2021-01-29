Arrest following Upper Hutt vehicle break-ins

|
Hutt Valley Police yesterday arrested a 30-year-old male following a search warrant at a property in Silverstream, Upper Hutt.
This arrest followed a number incidents of vehicles being broken into in private and public parking areas.
He will appear in Hutt Valley District Court today charged with theft from a motor vehicle.
Police again would like to reassure Upper Hutt residents that they continue to investigate a number of dishonesty offences, however offending has lowered dramatically following recent arrests.
