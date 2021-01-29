Number of million dollar plus properties sold in 2020 reaches new record - REINZ

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 09:57

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during 2020 increased by 68.0% when compared to 2019. In 2020, 18,181 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 10,819 in 2019), surpassing the 2016 record (11,619 million-dollar plus properties sold) by an additional 6,562 properties, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) Million Dollar Price Report.

Looking at New Zealand excluding Auckland, the number of million-dollar plus properties sold increased significantly by 61.5% with 5,056 properties sold in this bracket (up from 3,131 in 2019 - an additional 1,925 properties) - a record level of sales in the million-dollar-plus bracket in a calendar year.

In Auckland, the number of million-dollar properties sold during 2020 increased remarkably by 70.7% when compared to the previous year, with 13,125 million-dollar-plus properties sold (up from 7,688 in 2019) - the highest number of million-dollar-plus properties sold in Auckland since records began, and the first time Auckland has seen more than 10,000 properties sold in this bracket.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "When COVID-19 first hit New Zealand’s shores in Q1 2020, no one would have predicted that the year would become a record breaker for property prices and that we would conclude the year with a 68.0% uplift in the number of million-dollar plus properties sold.

"Additionally, the 2016 record was exceeded by more than 6,000 sales and this was the third consecutive year that New Zealand has seen a year-on-year increase in $1 million plus properties sold.

"The regions have seen a similar pattern, with a 61.5% increase in $1 million plus property sales. This is a result of demand continuing to exceed supply in many parts of the country and shows the effect that the shortage of housing stock is having on house prices," continues Norwell.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of properties sold at the top end of the market, with a 112.7% increase in $3 million plus property sales nationally and a 71.9% increase in $3 million plus property sales outside of Auckland," points out Norwell.

"While the property market may have taken a slight pause in the first half of 2020 due to COVID related restrictions, the second half of the year showed signs of renewed confidence with more than two-thirds of the million-dollar-plus sales occurring in the last six months of 2020," says Norwell.

Regional breakdown

The region with the biggest percentage increase in number of properties sold for one million dollars or more was Southland, with a 166.7% increase from 2019 (8 properties up from 3 - an additional 5 properties). However, these numbers do appear more inflated due to the small sample sizes.

15 out of 16 regions saw year-on-year increases in the number of properties sold for $1 million or more in 2020 - with all 15 reaching new record highs. The West Coast was the only exception, with no million-dollar-plus sales recorded.

Regions with the strongest percentage increases in the number of $1 million plus sales year-on-year in addition to Southland were:

Manawatu/Wanganui: +130.4% (from 23 to 53 properties - an additional 30 properties)

Marlborough: +117.7% (from 17 to 37 properties - an additional 20 properties)

Tasman: +102.4% (from 42 to 85 properties - an additional 43 properties)

Gisborne: +100.0% (from 13 to 26 properties - an additional 13 properties).

When looking at the number of properties sold for $3 million or more in 2020, Hawke’s Bay saw the largest percentage increase, growing from 1 property in 2019 to 3 properties in 2020 (a 200.0% increase year-on-year).

Regions with the strongest increase in $3 million plus sales year-on-year in addition to Hawke’s Bay were:

Auckland: +120.7% (from 323 to 713 properties - an additional 390 properties)

Northland: +100.0% (from 2 to 4 properties - an additional 2 properties)

Bay of Plenty: +81.8% (from 11 to 20 properties - an additional 9 properties)

Wellington: +66.7% (from 9 to 15 properties - an additional 6 properties)

Waikato: +66.7% (from 9 to 15 properties - an additional 6 properties).

In addition to these regions, Nelson and Marlborough saw their first properties sold for $3 million plus during 2020, with 2 and 1 properties sold respectively.

Nationally, the number of $3 million plus properties sold in 2020 increased 112.7% year-on-year (from 387 to 823 properties - 436 more properties). There was also a 108.7% increase year-on-year in $5 million plus properties sold nationally in 2020 (from 69 to 144 properties - 75 more properties).

"There are a number of factors behind the rise in the number of million-dollar plus properties sold including demand continuing to outweigh supply, record low interest rates, increased regional investment, increased consumer confidence levels, a fear of missing out, a strong agricultural sector, the removal of LVRs in early 2020 and the perceived need to rush before they are reinstated. Additionally, we’ve seen an increase in first home buyers in the market who tend to be purchasing at the lower to mid end of the market, which in turn, lifts the overall market up.

"It will be interesting to see what happens in the first half of 2021 and whether more stock will come to the market, or if investor buying will slow with the reintroduction of LVRs. The Government and the industry need to work together to ensure that the ongoing unaffordability of housing in New Zealand can be improved," concludes Norwell.