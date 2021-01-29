Youth Council applications open - Council

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 10:48

Applications for the Hastings District Youth Council have opened, an opportunity for young people to have a voice in local government.

They Youth Council’s main roles are to give a youth perspective on issues and promote and encourage youth involvement in the planning and development of council services.

The Youth Council is open to young people aged between 15 and 21 years, who must live, work or attend school within the Hastings district.

Keelan Heesterman joined the Youth Council last year and will be staying on for another term this year.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to get your teeth into local politics and have a say on council projects," he says.

Tiaki Mildon is also returning for a second term, and says he found it opened the doors to a lot of opportunities he wouldn’t usually have access to.

For more information and to apply jump online and fill out the application form at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/youth-services/youth-council/

To support the application candidates can record and submit a short video introducing themselves and telling us what skills you can bring, what groups you can represent, as well as any achievements you are especially proud of.

Applications close on February 14.