Waitangi Day going virtual - council

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 11:58

Whakarongo ki te tai e papaki ana,

Listen to the sounds of the changing tides

News and information was always received and disseminated on the high and low tide.

- nÄ Wi Parata Te KÄkÄkura.

Waitangi Day 2021 marks 181 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on 6 February 1840, and for the first time in KÄpiti, the day will be commemorated online.

Chair of Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti Rupene Waaka says the Waitangi ki KÄpiti online commemoration acknowledges the significance of the day in a way that can be safely shared by locals as well as whÄnau that can’t easily travel home this year.

"With COVID-19 still very much an active and evolving situation, we have decided that gathering together this year is not a risk we are willing to take - but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate together," Mr Waaka says.

"Our virtual commemoration allows our wider community the opportunity to experience and understand Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its relevance within our District, and our hope is that we will reach whÄnau huri noa te motu, huri noa te ao (around the country and around the world)."

The online commemorations include a video series exploring what Waitangi Day means to different people living in KÄpiti, an online Waitangi Day welcome and karakia, and a live stream of the special commemorations at RangiÄtea Pastorate Church in Åtaki from 3 to 4pm.

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the Waitangi Day livestream will be delivered in partnership with RangiÄtea Pastorate Church and Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti, a partnership between tangata whenua and Council.

"RangiÄtea Pastorate Church holds a very special place in our district’s history and it is an honour to be granted permission to livestream the opening address," Mayor Gurunathan says.

RangiÄtea Pastorate Church is the oldest MÄori Anglican Church in Aotearoa, completed in 1851. The original church was built under the direction of the NgÄti Toa Rangatira Chief Te Rauparaha and Octavius Hadfield. The church’s construction symbolises the partnership between MÄori and non-MÄori and weaves together both MÄori and English design.

"Waitangi Day is a time for acknowledging our past but it must also be a time to challenge our present, and a time to be collectively hopeful about our future," Mayor Gurunathan says.

"I encourage you to watch and share this kÅrero and start a discussion with your whÄnau and friends about Te Tiriti and what it means to KÄpiti."

Join the commemorations online at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/waitangi-day and on Council’s Facebook page.

