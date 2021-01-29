Five Mile Bay water work to begin

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 12:20

Work to upgrade Five Mile Bay’s water infrastructure will get underway next week, moving the settlement one step closer to being able to access treated drinking water.

The project will see pipelines and connections laid along Tawhaa and Mahuta roads and access roads and tobies installed at property boundaries to enable residents to connect to a treated supply that complies with New Zealand Drinking-water Standards.

Contractors Camex are expected to start work on Tuesday, February 2 and continue through to the end of April.

Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said residents and visitors to Five Mile Bay could expect minor disruptions while the work was carried out.

"Heavy machinery will be in operation and there are likely to be some minor noise disturbances during working hours from Monday to Saturday," he said. "We apologise for this inconvenience but want to reassure residents that access to their homes will remain open and there will be no road closures."

Currently, Five Mile Bay residents access water from bores and many in the community have expressed a desire to connect to the town supply. The project was included in the Long-term Plan 2018-28.

Residents can choose to have their connections activated, or not, and have been contacted individually to communicate their decision.