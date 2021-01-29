Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day collection day changes

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 13:40

For the next two weeks rubbish and recycling will be collected one day later than usual following the Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day public holidays.

This means if your rubbish or recycling collection usually falls on Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday. If it’s usually collected on Tuesday it will be collected on Wednesday and so on for the next two weeks.

Collections will return to normal from Monday 15 February.

Hamilton City Council Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles encourages residents to download the free mobile app Antenno to check their collection day.

Antenno is the most accurate way to keep up to date with any changes as it sends weekly reminders.

"We had some issues over the Christmas period with the dates in the calendar sent to households when we rolled out the new service not matching actual collection days," Fowles said.

"We apologise for any confusion this may have caused and we’ve made sure all our dates line up now."

You can also find out what day to put your bins out using the address finder on fightthelandfill.co.nz or by staying posted via the Council Facebook Page.

"Our customer support team are also here to help if you have any questions that can’t be answered online" said Fowles.

For regular updates and reminders about collection days, download the free mobile app Antenno from the Google Play Store and Apple Store. You can also check fightthelandfill.co.nz and follow Hamilton City Council on Facebook for the latest updates.