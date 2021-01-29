Celebration as Hamilton’s new transport hub opens

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 15:36

Hamilton City Council has formally marked the completion of the Rotokauri Transport Hub with a blessing of the new facility and unveiling of a new link road named Kiriwai Drive.

Iwi representatives and members of mana whenua group Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa were joined by dignitaries, Council staff and key partners from the rail governance working group to formally bless the new hub.

Now officially open, the Rotokauri Transport Hub will be a major connection point for buses, as well as providing a rail station for the Waikato to Auckland passenger rail service Te Huia.

Cr Ewan Wilson, Council’s representative on the rail governance working group said the hub is a great example of how a growing city and region are catering for all modes of transport.

"It’s a much-needed and significant facility for the city of Hamilton. As well as being a significant bus facility, it marks a transformational step in future-proofing Hamilton’s role in rail between Hamilton and New Zealand’s largest economic centre, Auckland.

"The hub is one of our biggest investments in public transport infrastructure in the city in recent years and as we continue to evolve as a major metropolitan centre Council has made it a priority to give people safer and more reliable transport choices," Cr Wilson said.

"To keep our city moving we need to give our residents a choice in how they get around their city and our wider region.

"By delivering a purpose-built facility for both bus and train users, we’re creating better connections for people to transfer between modes safely."

As part of the project, Council worked closely with mana whenua to name Kiriwai Drive, which is named after a tuupuna (ancestor) who resided in the area, as well as the design, colours of the hub and pedestrian bridge which safely connects The Base with the new hub.

Waikato Regional Council operates the region’s BUSIT network and Te Huia passenger rail service. Angela Strange, Waikato regional councillor and chair of the Regional Connections Committee said, "The Rotokauri transport hub is an exciting development for the integration of public transport. I’m encouraged by the partnership between local and central government to progress mode shift in our city and region."

The $29 million project to develop the hub includes $18.5 million from central government through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The new hub provides a bus interchange, a rail platform, a park and ride facility for rail passengers and includes mobility spaces, drop off and pick up zones and taxi stand.

From Tuesday 2 February, Orbiter buses will use the new Rotokauri Transport Hub. The Hub provides an over rail bridge connection with The Base where other city bus services will operate from.