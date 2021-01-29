Time to throw the book at thugs who attack Police - Sensible Sentencing

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 17:48

The latest attack on a police constable in East Auckland leaving him with severe facial injuries is more evidence that police are increasingly becoming targets for violent attacks, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"These thugs should be locked-up with minimum mandatory prison sentences to show we have zero-tolerance for these attacks against our first responders," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"Our police officers are fast becoming targets for out-of-control thugs and this will continue to end in tragedy if we don’t seriously change how we deal with these attacks."

"The ‘Protection for First Responders and Prison Officers’ Bill is currently in front of the justice select committee and seeks to introduce a minimum mandatory six-month prison sentence for anyone who assaults our first responders."

"There is a perfect opportunity for the government to draw a line in the sand and show our first responders that we back them."

"Assaults against Police have increased and has started to involve more and more serious assaults and recently more firearms incidents."

"We can’t continue to ignore the danger our men and women in uniform are placing themselves in without giving them the backing and confidence that our society won’t continue to allow violent attacks against them to go without severe repercussions," says Mr Ball.

"This is an attack on the people who serve to protect us. It is time we as a country protect them. We need to protect our protectors."