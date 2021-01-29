Arrest made in relation to Amberley fire

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 22:55

Police have arrested and charged a 63-year-old man in relation to the arson on Racecourse Road, Amberley this afternoon.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow charged with arson.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident however enquiries are continuing.

Police would like to reassure the public we do not believe other areas are at risk, however if you do see any suspicious behaviour contact Police immediately on 111.