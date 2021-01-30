Two players share Strike jackpot

Saturday, 30 January, 2021 - 20:26

Two lucky Strike players from Auckland will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $100,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Countdown Mt Wellington and on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Mt Wellington should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

