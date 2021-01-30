Man dies after being swept out to sea north of Timaru

|
A man has died after being swept out to sea at Seadown, north of Timaru this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the beach at 4.30pm.
Upon arrival, emergency services located a young child in the water. The child was brought to shore, where they were treated by Ambulance staff.
Due to the treacherous conditions, a helicopter was required to search for the man who had been swept out to sea.
Tragically he was already deceased when he was located a short time later.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
