Man dies after being swept out to sea north of Timaru

Saturday, 30 January, 2021 - 20:45

A man has died after being swept out to sea at Seadown, north of Timaru this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the beach at 4.30pm.

Upon arrival, emergency services located a young child in the water. The child was brought to shore, where they were treated by Ambulance staff.

Due to the treacherous conditions, a helicopter was required to search for the man who had been swept out to sea.

Tragically he was already deceased when he was located a short time later.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.