Buy-back begins Monday

Sunday, 31 January, 2021 - 09:05

Ahead of the buy-back beginning on Monday, Police wants to remind people of the things they can do to ensure the process runs smoothly and safety when handing in prohibited firearms, other specified items, or any items for amnesty.

"To hand in any items as part of the buy-back, the first thing people need to do is make an appointment with their regional collection team by emailing buyback2021@police.govt.nz," says Inspector Richard Wilson, Programme Director, Amnesty and Buy-back.

"Booking a time with our regional collection teams means you meet with the assessors during your appointment so the condition of your item/s can be assessed, the price can be advised at the time, and the payment process actioned.

If people just walk into a station they will need to wait until the regional collection teams are in town before their items can be assessed and a price advised to enable compensation.

"When people come to the Police station at their allocated time we ask that are please mindful of the following things:

Transport your firearm/s and items securely in a soft firearms bag or lockable hard transit case. Ensure no firearms or magazines are loaded.

Ensure you bring photo identification with you, such as your firearms licence, driver licence, or passport.

Have your bank account number and proof of bank account with you - this is to verify we have the correct number to make the compensation payment to you.

"If people are unsure whether the items they possess are prohibited, they can find more information and the price list on our website: www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.

"We will also take in any arms items people would like to hand in under amnesty.

For example, this could be a firearm someone has inherited when a family member passed away."

While the amnesty runs for six months, the buy-back will run for three months so appointments will need to be booked and attended before 1 May 2021.

More information about these processes is available online at: www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.