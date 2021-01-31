Southbound lanes of Northern Motorway blocked by crash

Sunday, 31 January, 2021 - 16:25

Two southbound lanes of the Northern Motorway have been blocked by a crash.

A pedestrian was struck by a motorbike at 4.10pm, between the McClymonts Road on-ramp and the Greville Road off-ramp.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

At this stage there is no information available regarding injuries. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.