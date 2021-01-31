Vehicle sought in relation to Taita hit and run

Sunday, 31 January, 2021 - 18:15

Police are seeking sightings of a grey Mitsubishi Diamente believed to have been involved in a hit and run in Taita, Lower Hutt on Saturday afternoon.

Police first received a report of the car vs pedestrian crash on High Street at around 12:10pm yesterday.

A woman was transported to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Immediate work was undertaken to locate the vehicle involved, including reviewing CCTV cameras in the area.

Further CCTV is still to be obtained over the following days.

We believe the vehicle may be missing a left front fog light surround and have a decent broken windscreen.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we encourage the driver to report to their nearest Police Station.

Any members of the public that recognise the vehicle or have any information regarding the crash are urged to contact us on 105, quoting file number P045322349.