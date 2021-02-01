Smoke Testing in Shannon, Mangaore and Tokomaru - Council

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 10:03

If you see a smoke-like white vapour rising from the ground on or near your property, Horowhenua Alliance might be in the neighbourhood.

The Alliance is carrying out smoke testing of Shannon, Mangaore and Tokomaru’s sewer system between early February and March this year.

Smoke testing involves smoke being pumped into Council’s sewers. Crews then monitor where the smoke escapes the sewer system.

Horowhenua Alliance Planned Works Coordinator Alex Fawcett said Council uses smoke testing to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system.

"We’ll use information from the tests to plan future public infrastructure projects, and to help stop storm water and other surface water from getting into the sewer system. Depending on the findings, we may also make immediate repairs to the sewer system where needed," he said. Mr Fawcett said the smoke is actually a harmless vapour.

"It’s safe for humans, animals and plants, and it leaves no residue or stains. It does have an odour, but in places with adequate ventilation you’ll be able to see it and smell it for only a few minutes," he said.

He said residents should not be alarmed if smoke gets into their house or business during the tests. "Your household sinks, showers and other drains are connected to the sewer system. If your drains or pipes are inadequate, dry, defective or not properly installed, it’s possible that the smoke may enter.

"If that happens, you may have a problem with your plumbing. Please let a member of our crew know if you see the smoke entering your home during the tests."

Smoke Testing work is dependent on weather conditions, excessive rain can prevent effective smoke testing. Therefore, at times despite letter drops outlining specific dates, the scheduled work might be postponed. For more information about smoke testing, visit Horowhenua.govt.nz/SmokeTesting