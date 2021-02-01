Responding to the Climate Change Commission's draft report - David Crawford

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 10:25

The Motor Industry Association welcomes the Climate Change Commission’s draft report into required pathways to reduce New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions. It is a significant contribution to the debate and documents the challenge ahead for all New Zealanders.

The MIA has stated on many occasions that we support well thought out and constructive policies that will lead to an increased rate in the reduction of CO2 emissions from New Zealand’s vehicle fleet.

None of the policies suggested by the Climate Change Commission are unexpected other than the timelines for EV uptake and banning pure petrol or diesel vehicles.

The task required to decarbonise our transport is monumental. In 2020 sales of vehicles with any form of electrification (hybrid, plugin hybrid and fully electric) accounted for just 9.2% of our sales with non-plugin hybrid vehicles accounting for most of that (7.3%). Worldwide production of pure electric vehicles is still a fraction of annual vehicle manufacturing.

There needs to be a quantum shift in the availability of low emission vehicles, including hydrogen, if we stand any chance of getting close to the targets the Commission says are necessary.

The New Zealand market is too small for us to dictate to manufactures what they build for us. We cannot lead the world on ICE bans, but we can be a fast follower. We need policies that leverage worldwide available technology.