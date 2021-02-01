Police investigating Hastings sudden death

|
Police are investigating the death of a man in an industrial area of Hastings.
Police were called to an address on Plunket Avenue in Saint Leonards about 10:40am today.
Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the death.
The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be undertaken.
