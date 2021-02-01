Settled and sunny week ahead - MetService

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 13:10

MetService is forecasting a week of settled conditions thanks to a persistent area of high pressure near New Zealand, however the tropics are quite active.

A ridge of high pressure developed near Aotearoa over the weekend, and it plans on sticking around this week and through into Waitangi weekend.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes explains, "This high pressure system means settled and sunny conditions for most of the country this week, with seasonal temperatures for many, great for hitting the beach. Unfortunately, this means we see little sign of relief for areas already experiencing drier than usual conditions for this time of the year".

Despite the stubborn high's best efforts, a cooler southerly change sneaks its way up the east coast on Wednesday afternoon. Parkes elaborates "This southerly change will see a marked cooling in temperatures for eastern areas into Thursday, with a few showers also tagging along. These showers will continue for the Wairarapa north into Gisborne throughout Friday".

Surface warming throughout the day means some inland areas, particularly for the likes of the Canterbury High Country, will see isolated afternoon showers throughout the week. "Our high pressure system inhibits most shower formation, so we are not expecting any widespread precipitation for our inland regions. The days will appear fine and bright for most" says Parkes.

Heading north, our tropical neighbours have been busy. At time of writing, two named tropical cyclones sit in the South Pacific. Severe Tropical Cyclone Ana, named by the Fiji Meteorological Office, passed over the islands of Fiji on Sunday and is currently a category 3 system. Tropical Cyclone Lucas, named by the Bureau of Meteorology, is a category 2 tropical cyclone spinning away off the northeastern coast of Australia towards Vanuatu/New Caledonia. Parkes adds, "It is highly unlikely New Zealand will see any affects from these systems during the week".