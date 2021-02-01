Investigation into Napier assault

|
Police are investigating an assault at an address on Clark Avenue in Pirimai, Napier.
Police were called about 11:40am and on arrival located a person in a critical condition.
One person is assisting with the investigation and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this stage.
