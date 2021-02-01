Funding boost for Rotorua projects supporting seniors - Office for Seniors

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 15:54

Rotorua Multicultural Council and Parksyde Trust Rotorua have both been awarded funding through Community Connects grants for projects focused on supporting seniors and strengthening their connection with the community.

The Rotorua Multicultural Council is collaborating with Parksyde, the community centre for the 55+ age group, and with SeniorNet, a community training network that supports older adults in improving their computer skills. The programme will introduce older migrants in Rotorua to the activities available through these two organisations and involve them in multicultural events that aim to improve their relationships and ties to the community.

"There are so many wonderful activities available for seniors in Rotorua, but older migrants are often unaware of these programmes enjoyed by Kiwis," says Dr Margriet Theron, President of the Rotorua Multicultural Council.

"We will use our networks with over 60 ethnic communities and the generous Communities Connect funding from the Office for Seniors to enrich the lives of our senior migrants."

Rotorua’s senior population will double within the next six to eight years. Many Rotorua organisations and agencies recognise that preparing for this is a priority. The Older Persons Community Centre (Parksyde) will bring the voices together to develop an Age Friendly Rotorua Strategy, involving its many Parksyde Centre users, iwi, and the Rotorua community service organisations and agencies supporting older people in Rotorua.

"The Trust looks forward to working with organisations, agencies and iwi to coordinate the development of a shared plan, fostering collaboration and common efforts, as well as identifying any gaps," says Robyn Skelton, Parksyde Manager.

"The project hopes to tautoko what is in place, and plan for the future growth in the numbers. It’s an exciting opportunity for which we thank the Office for Seniors."

Over the past three years, Community Connects grants of up to $15,000 have funded projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing population.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says supporting initiatives like these is critical for making our communities and cities more age friendly

"With the right planning and support, we can create age friendly environments where older people feel valued and involved."

Five other projects from across the country will also receive funding in this round of Community Connects grants. For more information on Community Connects grants or Age Friendly Aotearoa New Zealand, go to www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz