Funding boost for project supporting rural Nelson and Tasman seniors

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 15:50

Age Concern Nelson Tasman has been awarded a Community Connects grant from the Office for Seniors to fund their project focused on supporting rural seniors.

Age Concern Nelson Tasman will help encourage social connection in rural parts of the region, using a community-led approach. They will achieve this through working directly with older people, volunteers, and existing social networks to find the gaps and establish more socialising opportunities according to the local needs.

"This Community Connects grant will allow us to get to the parts of Tasman we haven’t been able to get to until now," says Caroline Budge, Manager of Age Concern Nelson Tasman.

"Rural isolation is a pressing issue and we’re very grateful for the funding to help us in this very worthwhile project."

Over the past three years, Community Connects Grants of up to $15,000 have been allocated to help communities plan or implement initiatives to make their community or city more age friendly.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner says projects like this one are crucial for becoming more age friendly.

"With the right planning and support, we can create age friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community."

Six other projects from across the country will also receive funding in this round of Community Connects grants. For more information on Community Connects grants, the recipients, or Age Friendly Aotearoa New Zealand, go to www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz